    Camp Pendleton Roads Reopened

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Vandegrift Road and Stuart Mesa Road have officially reopened after recent flooding on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 24, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl Cameron Fina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506623
    VIRIN: 170124-M-PK127-060
    Filename: DOD_104022811
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Roads Reopened, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Environmental
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Combat Camera
    Vandegrift
    Roads Reopen
    Flooded Roads
    2017 24 January
    Lcpl Fina
    Stuart Mesa

