    SERE Conducts Water Survival Trainning

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    23rd Wing

    SERE instructors conduct water survival training for members who hold flying positions, Jan. 12, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506618
    VIRIN: 170112-F-EJ242-1001
    Filename: DOD_104022695
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Conducts Water Survival Trainning, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

