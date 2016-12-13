Check out some great highlights from the Lone Star Gunfighters 2016 Year-In-Review video.
Music used in this video was acquired at
http://www.bandofmidamerica.af.mil/media/
http://www.bandofmidamerica.af.mil/main/disclaimer.asp
Information presented on this site is considered public information and may be distributed or copied. Use of appropriate byline/photo/image credits is requested.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506593
|VIRIN:
|161213-Z-UK039-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022268
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, 149th FW Year-In-Review 2016, by SSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
