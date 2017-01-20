Facilities are prepared and postured for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bria Milcherska)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506591
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-LS717-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022254
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade Assembly Area, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT