    All Hands Update: Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    NCHB 1 Sailors return to support Operation Deep Freeze, USS Makin Island provides medical assistance to Pakistani sailor, Don't speak negatively about your chain of command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506590
    VIRIN: 170124-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_104022250
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    twitter
    USS Makin Island
    facebook
    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    National Science Foundation
    NCHB
    Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1
    Operation Deep Freeze
    PNS Tariq

