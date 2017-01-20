2017 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members march in the 58th Presidential inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard compoenets, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Pfc. Connor Kelly)