video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506564" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KUWAIT 01.24.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed closer cooperation between the Alliance, Kuwait and other Gulf partners on Tuesday (24 January 2017). During a joint press conference with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, the Secretary General praised Kuwait’s efforts to build greater security and stability in the Gulf region.