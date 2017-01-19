(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Presidential Inauguration Flyover Practice 4K

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolas Myers 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    B-Roll of F-22 Raptor, F-15, F-16, and F-35 practicing for the presidential inauguration flyover. Footage includes maintainers, taxi, takeoff, and flyover.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506533
    VIRIN: 170124-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_104021776
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Presidential Inauguration Flyover Practice 4K, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F16
    base
    F15
    Takeoff
    F22
    Taxi
    Flyover
    Langley
    F35
    maintainer
    Air Force
    maintenance
    B-roll
    4k
    Inauguration2017

