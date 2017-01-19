B-Roll of F-22 Raptor, F-15, F-16, and F-35 practicing for the presidential inauguration flyover. Footage includes maintainers, taxi, takeoff, and flyover.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 08:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506533
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-AF248-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104021776
|Length:
|00:06:59
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Presidential Inauguration Flyover Practice 4K, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT