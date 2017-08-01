(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    370 AEAG Power Pro

    IRAQ

    01.08.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Most jobs require electrical power and when deployed to an austere location, power is usually supplied by generators. Staff Sergeant Abraham Wanner is the power production Airman at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq and he maintains the generators that supply power to an important group of Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 08:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506530
    VIRIN: 170123-F-HT312-002
    Filename: DOD_104021773
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 370 AEAG Power Pro, by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Al Asad
    Iraq
    Power Production
    370 AEAG

