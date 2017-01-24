Walking through the woods can be a blast for some - for others it can lead to a dangerous discovery. Airman First Class Jay Brackins joins the dirt boys and 18th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kadena as they carry out an explosive mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 02:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506517
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-SQ752-016
|Filename:
|DOD_104019894
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire in the hole!, by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT