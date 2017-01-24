(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire in the hole!

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Walking through the woods can be a blast for some - for others it can lead to a dangerous discovery. Airman First Class Jay Brackins joins the dirt boys and 18th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kadena as they carry out an explosive mission.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire in the hole!, by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

