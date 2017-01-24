(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Starling Nesting Boxes

    GUAM

    01.24.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Mason 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Scientists on Andersen AFB are helping reestablish endangered bird species native to Guam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starling Nesting Boxes, by SrA Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Environmental
    Andersen AFB
    SrA Robert Mason
    Micronesian Kingfisher
    Starlings
    Nesting Boxes
    Martin Kastner
    Shermaine Garcia

