(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFC: How much can you impact?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2016

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    For as little as the cost of two coffees a month for a year, you can make a great impact donating to the Combined Federal Campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 20:01
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 506489
    VIRIN: 161129-A-AN535-001
    Filename: DOD_104017181
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC: How much can you impact?, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT