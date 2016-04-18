Second wind turbine brings Tooele Army Depot closer to net zero energy

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wes James, civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, explains the Corps’ construction of a second wind turbine at Tooele Army Depot, Utah, and additional renewable energy projects that will bring the installation closer to producing all of its own energy needs. The $6.5 million wind turbine project is scheduled to be complete later this year. Full story: http://go.usa.gov/czsF9