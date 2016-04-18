(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second wind turbine brings Tooele Army Depot closer to net zero energy

    UT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2016

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    Wes James, civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, explains the Corps’ construction of a second wind turbine at Tooele Army Depot, Utah, and additional renewable energy projects that will bring the installation closer to producing all of its own energy needs. The $6.5 million wind turbine project is scheduled to be complete later this year. Full story: http://go.usa.gov/czsF9

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506478
    VIRIN: 160418-A-AN535-001
    Filename: DOD_104017104
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second wind turbine brings Tooele Army Depot closer to net zero energy, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

