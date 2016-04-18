Wes James, civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, explains the Corps’ construction of a second wind turbine at Tooele Army Depot, Utah, and additional renewable energy projects that will bring the installation closer to producing all of its own energy needs. The $6.5 million wind turbine project is scheduled to be complete later this year. Full story: http://go.usa.gov/czsF9
This work, Second wind turbine brings Tooele Army Depot closer to net zero energy, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
