    Air Force Addresses Pilot Shortage

    LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    At the 2017 Weapons and Tactics Conference at Nellis Air Force Base, Air Force leadership met to discuss their aggressive approach to solve the Air Force pilot shortage problem. Airman First Class Julian Kemper brings us the story.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Addresses Pilot Shortage, by A1C Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Combat Command
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Pilots
    WEPTAC
    Pilot Shortage
    Lt Gen Nowland
    Col Cockrum

