Air Force Addresses Pilot Shortage

At the 2017 Weapons and Tactics Conference at Nellis Air Force Base, Air Force leadership met to discuss their aggressive approach to solve the Air Force pilot shortage problem. Airman First Class Julian Kemper brings us the story.
|01.20.2017
|01.23.2017 19:16
|00:02:04
|LAS VEGAS, FL, US
