(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Walter Reeves 

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. service members and civilian organizations march on Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House reviewing stand in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017, after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506463
    VIRIN: 170120-D-GG011-0005
    Filename: DOD_104016915
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    U.S. Navy Band
    USN
    U.S. Military Academy
    U.S. Army Field Band
    U.S. Marine Band
    U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Merced County Sheriff's Posse
    Boys Scouts Of America National Capital Area Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT