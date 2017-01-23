Munitions loaders ensure they are mission ready by racing against the clock, and other teams, in a loading contest.
|01.23.2017
|01.23.2017 18:09
|Package
|506458
|170123-F-HP312-1001
|DOD_104016883
|00:01:40
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|1
|1
|0
This work, Loading Against the Clock, by A1C Roswell Sartwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
