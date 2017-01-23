(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Officer Mock Board Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Bill Parris 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Officer Selection Board Process for Active and Reserve Components - Officer Professional Development and Mock Board

    This video will highlight (1) what a DA Selection Board is; (2) explain the Memorandum of Instruction or MOI; (3) review types of officer selection boards; (4) explain how the boards work and focus on the selection board process; (5) discuss Command and Key Billet Centralized Selection Lists and School Boards; (6) cover what you can do to prepare for your next board; (7) give you an opportunity to vote "mock" files as if you were serving as a board member.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Mock Board Video, by Bill Parris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    HRC; Officer Mock Board

