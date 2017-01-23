Officer Mock Board Video

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video will highlight (1) what a DA Selection Board is; (2) explain the Memorandum of Instruction or MOI; (3) review types of officer selection boards; (4) explain how the boards work and focus on the selection board process; (5) discuss Command and Key Billet Centralized Selection Lists and School Boards; (6) cover what you can do to prepare for your next board; (7) give you an opportunity to vote “mock” files as if you were serving as a board member.