    MacDill Airman rescues stranger from car fire

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Bradley Tipton 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Peejay Jack, a vehicle maintainer from the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron on MacDill Air Force Base, recounts the story of how he pulled a man from a vehicle that was quickly becoming engulfed in flames.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:11
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill Airman rescues stranger from car fire, by SrA Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    hero
    MacDill
    First responder
    AMC
    290 JCSS

