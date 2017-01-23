Airman First Class Peejay Jack, a vehicle maintainer from the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron on MacDill Air Force Base, recounts the story of how he pulled a man from a vehicle that was quickly becoming engulfed in flames.
|01.23.2017
|01.23.2017 15:11
|Package
|506418
|170123-F-EE215-001
|DOD_104016111
|00:02:43
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, MacDill Airman rescues stranger from car fire, by SrA Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
