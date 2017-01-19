(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Marches for 58th Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Walter Reeves 

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    Members of the U.S. Navy march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017, as part of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Green)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506414
    VIRIN: 170120-D-EW070-0004
    Filename: DOD_104016107
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Marches for 58th Inauguration, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    U.S. Navy Band
    USN
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

