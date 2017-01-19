(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Units Post Cordon for 58th Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Walter Reeves 

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    United States service members post and salute in an honor cordon along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017, as President Donald J. Trump passes during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Green)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506410
    VIRIN: 170120-D-EW070-0003
    Filename: DOD_104016091
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units Post Cordon for 58th Inauguration, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Washington D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Inagural Parade

