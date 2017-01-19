President Donald J. Trump arrives at the White House reviewing stand in order to watch the Inauguration Parade in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the Inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Kaleb Dillard)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506406
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-TG825-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104016081
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration, by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT