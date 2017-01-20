Thomas Begay, a Navajo code talker, tells his story to Marines assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Begay discussed historic Navajo code talker moments, accepted an award of appreciation, interacted and took photos with VMU-2 Marines. The Navajo code talkers encoded and decoded over 800 messages without error, which led to key victories in battles during World War II and the Korean War. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/Released)
This work, Navajo Code Talker Gives VMU-2 Marines a Lesson in Marine Corps History, by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
