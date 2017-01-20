Navajo Code Talker Gives VMU-2 Marines a Lesson in Marine Corps History

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thomas Begay, a Navajo code talker, tells his story to Marines assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Begay discussed historic Navajo code talker moments, accepted an award of appreciation, interacted and took photos with VMU-2 Marines. The Navajo code talkers encoded and decoded over 800 messages without error, which led to key victories in battles during World War II and the Korean War. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/Released)