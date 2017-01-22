Air Station Houston Locates and Medevacs Missing Kayker Off Glaveston Island, Texas

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506353" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew hoists a kayaker into the helicopter amidst 45 mile per hour winds after he was reported missing off Galveston, Texas, Jan. 22, 2017. The man was taken to Scholes International Airport where he was tranferred to EMS in good condition. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston