An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew hoists a kayaker into the helicopter amidst 45 mile per hour winds after he was reported missing off Galveston, Texas, Jan. 22, 2017. The man was taken to Scholes International Airport where he was tranferred to EMS in good condition. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506353
|VIRIN:
|170123-G-CZ043-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104015734
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Station Houston Locates and Medevacs Missing Kayker Off Glaveston Island, Texas, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
