    Air Station Houston Locates and Medevacs Missing Kayker Off Glaveston Island, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew hoists a kayaker into the helicopter amidst 45 mile per hour winds after he was reported missing off Galveston, Texas, Jan. 22, 2017. The man was taken to Scholes International Airport where he was tranferred to EMS in good condition. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506353
    VIRIN: 170123-G-CZ043-1001
    Filename: DOD_104015734
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Houston Locates and Medevacs Missing Kayker Off Glaveston Island, Texas, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    weather
    medevac
    SAR
    search and rescue
    USCG
    U.S.
    air station houston
    CG
    mh-65 dolphin
    hoist
    galveston
    Coast Guard
    PADET Texas

