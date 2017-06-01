This segment of "Risk Management in 45 seconds or less, "Dr. Love" explains how we are all human factors. In all career fields, human factors can cause and prevent accidents. Be a good human factor.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 12:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|506350
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-ZM660-552
|Filename:
|DOD_104015716
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Human Factors, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT