    Human Factors

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center

    This segment of "Risk Management in 45 seconds or less, "Dr. Love" explains how we are all human factors. In all career fields, human factors can cause and prevent accidents. Be a good human factor.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 12:19
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human Factors, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    safety
    risk
    hazards
    Risk Management
    Safety Center
    human factors
    AFSEC
    Dr. Love

