(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Armory Airmen Ensure Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jael Laborn 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A small team of eight U.S. Air Force Airmen provide firepower each day for the entire 19th Security Forces Squadron to defend the world’s largest C-130 fleet at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506346
    VIRIN: 170117-F-SC126-295
    Filename: DOD_104015688
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armory Airmen Ensure Safety, by SrA Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Armory
    Little Rock AFB
    Rapid Global Mobility
    19 AW
    Combat Airlift
    19th AW SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT