    Advanced Tactical Leadership Course - News Story

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.24.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    The Advanced Tactical Leadership Course is hosted twice a year by the U.S. Air Warfare Center in the United Arab Emirates. The course works with countries from the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, Australia and the United States. The course aims to make students air warfare mission commanders as well as learn how to operate with members from other nations.

