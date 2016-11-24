The Advanced Tactical Leadership Course is hosted twice a year by the U.S. Air Warfare Center in the United Arab Emirates. The course works with countries from the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, Australia and the United States. The course aims to make students air warfare mission commanders as well as learn how to operate with members from other nations. A Morocco F-16 being refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-10 is featured in this B-Roll package.
|11.24.2016
|01.23.2017 08:49
|B-Roll
|506317
|161124-F-KZ900-003
|DOD_104015479
|00:02:51
|AE
This work, Advanced Tactical Leadership Course - Morocco F-16 Refueling, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
