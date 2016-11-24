Advanced Tactical Leadership Course - Australian Air Force

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Advanced Tactical Leadership Course is hosted twice a year by the U.S. Air Warfare Center in the United Arab Emirates. The course works with countries from the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, Australia and the United States. The course aims to make students air warfare mission commanders as well as learn how to operate with members from other nations. The Australian Air Force is featured in this B-Roll package.