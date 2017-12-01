21st Theater Support Command SPO training on the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT) Facility in Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, under the supervision of SFC Ernesto Diaz and SFC Melinda Alvarez.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 07:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506307
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-TG544-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104015346
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, 21st Theater Support Command SPO HEAT Training, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
