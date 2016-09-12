Bastogne Reenactors Part Two

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year, there are fewer and fewer first-hand accounts of World War II. As these people pass on, others are stepping up to keep their memory alive as reenactors. A1C Brycen Guerrero was at the 72nd annual Siege of Bastogne remembrance in Belgium.