    Bastogne Reenactors Part Two

    BELGIUM

    12.09.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brycen Guerrero, Spc. Travis Jones and Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Snider

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Every year, there are fewer and fewer first-hand accounts of World War II. As these people pass on, others are stepping up to keep their memory alive as reenactors. A1C Brycen Guerrero was at the 72nd annual Siege of Bastogne remembrance in Belgium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 05:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 506306
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MN500-001
    Filename: DOD_104015267
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastogne Reenactors Part Two, by A1C Brycen Guerrero, SPC Travis Jones and PO3 Christopher Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Ceremony
    NATO
    Veteran
    Multinational
    Event
    France
    Belgium
    101st
    Bastogne
    History
    WWII
    Airborne
    Army
    Reenactors
    USAG
    Benelux

