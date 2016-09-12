Every year, there are fewer and fewer first-hand accounts of World War II. As these people pass on, others are stepping up to keep their memory alive as reenactors. A1C Brycen Guerrero was at the 72nd annual Siege of Bastogne remembrance in Belgium.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 05:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|506306
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-MN500-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104015267
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bastogne Reenactors Part Two, by A1C Brycen Guerrero, SPC Travis Jones and PO3 Christopher Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT