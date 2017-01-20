Seabees in Cambodia

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 build a five-stall bathroom for the Sromo Primary School while on deployent in Svay Riegn Province, Cambodia, Sept. 2016 to April 2017. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed Western Pacific NMCB ready to support Major Combat Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations and to provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 14 detachment sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)