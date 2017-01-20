(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seabees in Cambodia

    SVAY RIEGN, CAMBODIA

    01.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 build a five-stall bathroom for the Sromo Primary School while on deployent in Svay Riegn Province, Cambodia, Sept. 2016 to April 2017. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed Western Pacific NMCB ready to support Major Combat Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations and to provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 14 detachment sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506274
    VIRIN: 170120-N-TR141-001
    Filename: DOD_104014689
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SVAY RIEGN, KH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees in Cambodia, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seabees
    NMCB 5
    Cambodia
    humanitarian assistance
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion
    Svay Riegn
    Sromo Primary School

