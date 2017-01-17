(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll of MH-53J 367 Dedication Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos gathered and celebrated the MH-53J pave low into the Cannon Air Force Base Air Park.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of MH-53J 367 Dedication Ceremony, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    MH-53
    Air Commando
    Pae Low

