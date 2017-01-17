Air Commandos gathered and celebrated the MH-53J pave low into the Cannon Air Force Base Air Park.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506257
|VIRIN:
|170122-F-JP644-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104014381
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cannon AFB MH-53J Dedication Ceremony, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
