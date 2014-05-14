U.S. Army Soldiers of the 323rd Chemical Company react to direct fire and secure a training area for chemical decontamination at Volk Field, Wis., May 11, 2014.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506247
|VIRIN:
|140514-A-DR075-951
|Filename:
|DOD_104014020
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 323rd Chemical Company Direct Fire Operation, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
