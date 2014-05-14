(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    323rd Chemical Company Direct Fire Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2014

    Video by Spc. John Russell 

    86th Training Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 323rd Chemical Company react to direct fire and secure a training area for chemical decontamination at Volk Field, Wis., May 11, 2014.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2014
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506247
    VIRIN: 140514-A-DR075-951
    Filename: DOD_104014020
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323rd Chemical Company Direct Fire Operation, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    CSTX
    84th Training Command
    86th Training Division
    Road to Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT