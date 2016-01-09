(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Training Division WAREX/CSTX Compilation Video

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2016

    Video by Spc. John Russell 

    86th Training Division

    This video is a year end compilation of the 86th Training Division's exercise season. This includes footage from both WAREX 86-16-03 and CSTX 86-16-03. All footage was captured at Fort McCoy by the 86th Training Division Combat Camera team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506242
    VIRIN: 160901-A-DR075-950
    Filename: DOD_104014015
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Training Division WAREX/CSTX Compilation Video, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    CSTX
    84th Training Command
    86th Training Division
    Road to Ready

