This video is a year end compilation of the 86th Training Division's exercise season. This includes footage from both WAREX 86-16-03 and CSTX 86-16-03. All footage was captured at Fort McCoy by the 86th Training Division Combat Camera team.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506242
|VIRIN:
|160901-A-DR075-950
|Filename:
|DOD_104014015
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86th Training Division WAREX/CSTX Compilation Video, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT