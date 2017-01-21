U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Lithuanian soldiers assigned to the Iron Wolf Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conduct a live fire drill engaging 100-meter targets. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct a full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. Operation Atlantic Resolve is a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
|01.21.2017
|01.21.2017 19:46
|B-Roll
|506221
|170121-A-AE054-001
|DOD_104013100
|00:02:22
|RUKLA, LT
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Paratroopers and Lithuanian soldiers conduct Range Day, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
