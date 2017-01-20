(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military members support the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Mallory 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members celebrate the new commander in chief, President Donald J. Trump, during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid triute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Mallory)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506195
    VIRIN: 170120-F-WV865-0004
    Filename: DOD_104012570
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military members support the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, by SrA Megan Mallory, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    SAS Ball
    Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

