Military members support the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

Service members celebrate the new commander in chief, President Donald J. Trump, during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid triute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Mallory)