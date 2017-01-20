(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inaugural Parade Screening Process

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Mallory 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members go through a screening process for the Inaugural Parade in the Pentagon parking lot in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period.(DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Mallory. Video edited for security purposes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506188
    VIRIN: 170120-D-WV865-0002
    Filename: DOD_104012464
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Parade Screening Process, by SrA Megan Mallory, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

