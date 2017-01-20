(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inaugural Parade Assembly Area

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Cpl. Bria Milcherska 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members arrive at the assembly area and prepare for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bria Milcherska)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506173
    VIRIN: 170120-D-LS717-002
    Filename: DOD_104012281
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade Assembly Area, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    President
    USCG
    USMC
    Presidential Inauguration
    Washington
    D.C.
    USN
    USAF
    USA
    Presidential Escort
    Inaugural Parade
    Inauguration 2017
    President Donald Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    New Commander in Chief
    Parade Practice

