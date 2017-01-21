(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mattis Arrives at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    Defense Secretary James Mattis is greeted at the Pentagon by Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jan. 21, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506159
    Filename: DOD_104012222
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis Arrives at Pentagon, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SECDEF
    James Mattis
    DOD News
    Joe Dunford
