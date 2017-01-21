Defense Secretary James Mattis is greeted at the Pentagon by Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jan. 21, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506159
|Filename:
|DOD_104012222
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis Arrives at Pentagon, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT