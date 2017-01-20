(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Military participates in Donald J. Trump's Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. Julie Jaeger 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members parade down Pennsylvania Ave. after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Julie Jaeger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506146
    VIRIN: 170120-D-TL977-0004
    Filename: DOD_104012041
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military participates in Donald J. Trump's Inauguration, by SGT Julie Jaeger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    USMC
    POTUS
    U.S. Navy Band
    U.S. Marine Corps
    VPOTUS
    Washington
    D.C.
    USN
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    USA
    band
    Inaugural parade
    U.S. Marine Band
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT