Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Army Spc. Jaquan P. Turnbow)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506139
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-OZ383-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104011962
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Jaquan Turnbow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
