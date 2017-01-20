(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Trump Inauguration NO CG

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich 

    DC National Guard

    President Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. See the interworking of the National Guard and 11 Civilian Agencies that helped make the event safe and secure.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506138
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-LO006-0006
    Filename: DOD_104011823
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Inauguration NO CG, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

