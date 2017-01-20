President Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. See the interworking of the National Guard and 11 Civilian Agencies that helped make the event safe and secure.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506138
|VIRIN:
|170120-Z-LO006-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_104011823
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, President Trump Inauguration NO CG, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
