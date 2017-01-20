(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21 Gun Salute

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Robert Gensic 

    All Hands Magazine

    History of 21 gun salute as the 3d U.S. Infantry Regt. (The Old Guards) Presidential Salute Battery fires during the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 11:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 Gun Salute, by Robert Gensic, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    3rd infantry
    navy
    old guard
    us navy traditions

