Honor the Fallen, Marines Deploy, and the F-35 Lands in Iwakuni (The Corps Report Ep. 86)

Welcome to the Corps premiere web update. Welcome to: The Corps Report.



In this weeks episode, we remember Lance Cpl. Austin Ruiz, who died in a training incident during a live fire range at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center 29 Palms, Marines Deploy to Afghanistan to help train local government an military officials, F-35B squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-121 relocates from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to enhance worldwide deployment capabilities. Nearly 300 Marines deploy to Norway during a new deployment cycle: Marine Rotational Force Europe, and Drum Major Master Sgt. Duane King leads "The President's Own" Marine Corps band during President Trump's Inauguration.​