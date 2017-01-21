Welcome to the Corps premiere web update. Welcome to: The Corps Report.
In this weeks episode, we remember Lance Cpl. Austin Ruiz, who died in a training incident during a live fire range at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center 29 Palms, Marines Deploy to Afghanistan to help train local government an military officials, F-35B squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-121 relocates from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to enhance worldwide deployment capabilities. Nearly 300 Marines deploy to Norway during a new deployment cycle: Marine Rotational Force Europe, and Drum Major Master Sgt. Duane King leads "The President's Own" Marine Corps band during President Trump's Inauguration.
This work, Honor the Fallen, Marines Deploy, and the F-35 Lands in Iwakuni (The Corps Report Ep. 86), by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
