    The National Guard prepare for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tabitha Hurst 

    DC National Guard

    The National Guard prepare for the 58th Presidential Inauguration as excitement builds.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 02:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506086
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-NP458-508
    Filename: DOD_104011492
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The National Guard prepare for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Tabitha Hurst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JTF-DC
    Tabitha Hurst
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Joint Task Force D.C.
    Food Trucks

