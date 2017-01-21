President and Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to troops at the National Building Museum during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506084
|Filename:
|DOD_104011316
|Length:
|00:20:02
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|26
|High-Res. Downloads:
|26
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander in Chief Speaks at Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
