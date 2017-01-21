(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander in Chief Speaks at Salute to Our Armed Services Ball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    President and Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to troops at the National Building Museum during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506084
    Filename: DOD_104011316
    Length: 00:20:02
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 26
    High-Res. Downloads: 26
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander in Chief Speaks at Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Donald Trump
    inauguration2017
    President Trump
    Melania Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT