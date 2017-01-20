2017 Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506081" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Donald J. Trump and family step out of their limo in order to walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to the White House reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Additional b-roll follows of Vice President Michael R. Pence and his wife Karen walking along Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20, 2017. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)