    2017 Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Spc. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    President Donald J. Trump and family step out of their limo in order to walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to the White House reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Additional b-roll follows of Vice President Michael R. Pence and his wife Karen walking along Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20, 2017. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Inauguration, by SPC Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Vice President Michael R. Pence
    Karen Pence

