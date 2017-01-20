President Donald J. Trump and family step out of their limo in order to walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to the White House reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Additional b-roll follows of Vice President Michael R. Pence and his wife Karen walking along Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20, 2017. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas)
This work, 2017 Inauguration, by SPC Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
