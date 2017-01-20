Service members at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, congratulate President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 00:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|506077
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-XV249-787
|Filename:
|DOD_104011297
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service Members in Afghanistan Congratulate Trump, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT