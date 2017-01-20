(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Service Members in Afghanistan Congratulate Trump

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Corey Kingsbury 

    DoD News   

    Service members at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, congratulate President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, Jan. 20, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506077
    VIRIN: 170120-F-XV249-787
    Filename: DOD_104011297
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members in Afghanistan Congratulate Trump, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    Latest Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT