U.S. Service Members participate in the 58th Presidential Escort while marching down Pennsylvania Ave., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps LCpl Andrew J. Piehler)
Date Taken:
01.20.2017
Date Posted:
01.20.2017
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506065
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-CJ720-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104011108
|Length:
|00:05:05
Location:
WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Escort, by LCpl Andrew Piehler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
